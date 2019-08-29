Vicky Kaushal FINALLY Reacts For Being Called ‘Drugged’ At Karan Johar’s Party

Vicky Kaushal, this national crush has a massive fan following among all age groups. Vicky has just won a National Award for best actor for URI: The Surgical Strike and has shared it with his good friend Ayushmann Khurrana who won for Andhadhun. Vicky has been making headlines every now and then. His song ‘Pachtaoge’ along with Nora Fatehi became a hit overnight. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by B Praak.

Recently, Karan Johar posted a video from his star-studded house party which had Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and Vicky were present there. Soon after the video was posted, netizens started calling Vicky and other celebs drugged. Not just that, an Akali Dal leader and MLA, Manjinder S Sirsa tweeted about it and accused all of them on being high on drugs. To which later, Milind Deora, a congressman replied and justified to not assume things on his own. But by the time everything happened, the damage was already done.

Vicky in an interview with Pinkvilla has reacted to it and said, “I don’t want to get into being a target or anything because then I’m victimising myself and I don’t want to do, none of us wishes to do that. The thing is what I understand is that people who don’t know you personally, they see something and make some assumptions and it’s completely fair. We all do that. But factualising assumptions, it’s a big leap to take. It’s not fair all the time. So what happened in the video, we all know that the video is being taken, we all knew that he is putting up the video. Five minutes before the video was put up or taken, Karan’s mom was sitting there.”

“Next day, I was in Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next 4 days in the hills where there’s no network. I have no clue what’s going on, I have absolutely no clue what’s going on. When I come back and I’m very happy with the past 4 days that I spent with the army and I am talking to my parents this happened, that happened.”

“Then I went to my bedroom and I check my Twitter and I was like ‘What?’. FIR, open letter and all. I asked my parents do they know about this and they said they know about it. They just didn’t want me to get the hassle over there where you don’t have the network. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It’s not nice to be called those names by those people. Then there are certain choices we have to make at that point of time.”

“The thing about Twitter is social media trials take place. It starts with ‘haha, they look drugged’. Then it goes to ‘oh, they do look drugged’. Then it goes to ‘they are actors, they must be drugged’. Then it goes to ‘I’ve seen them taking drugs’. Then it goes to ‘How dare they take drugs’ and then ‘shame on them, they take drugs.”

