WHAT: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Introduces Himself To The World; Assures Her Pregnancy

Rakhi Sawant left millions surprised after she announced her marriage on social media to a UK based businessman Ritesh. While the man himself has never faced the camera yet, it had left a lot of Rakhi’s fans speculating that she was lying about her marriage.

However, Ritesh has now opened up about his marriage with Rakhi and has given out details about what he does and what’s more is that Ritesh has confirmed that wife Rakhi Sawant will soon get pregnant! Yes, you read that!

Speaking to Spotboye, Ritesh has said, “Rakhi is not pregnant yet, but she will soon be. I want two kids. I have a gut feeling that my first will be a daughter and the second one will be a son.”

Speaking about himself Ritesh said, “I am a businessman in the IT sector. I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don’t believe that I exist when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you.”

While many mock Rakhi for social media videos and interviews, Ritesh has called Rakhi God’s gift to him. Speaking about the same, Ritesh said, “Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart. I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me.”

On being quizzed about why is he not appearing in front of the media, Ritesh said there is no need for him to. “Why should I? What I am going to get? Something or the other controversial will be unnecessarily written, that’s all na? See, I am a very private person. How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That’s all that matters.”

