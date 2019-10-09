WHAT! Kiara Advani’s Twitter Account HACKED; Actress Warns Of Strange Tweets

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been enjoying all the eyeballs for a while now, especially after the release of her blockbuster project, Kabir Singh, alongside Shahid Kapoor. While all good things were happening including some great projects in the pipeline, things turned unfortunate as her Twitter account got hacked.

Kiara herself took to her Instagram official handle and shared the news of her account being hacked. She posted the message on her story which read, “My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted”. Another post shared by the actress read, “Please do not link on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link has not been sent by me”

Display picture as well as the cover has been removed by the hacker on Kiara’s Twitter account. Hope she gets her account as soon as possible and things get sorted out!

Meanwhile, the actress on the professional front will next be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has been paired opposite Diljit in the comedy drama.

Kiara also has Laxmmi Bomb which stars him opposite Akshay Kumar. A new poster on the occasion of Durga Puja was released by the makers which showcased Akki’s transgender look and was hailed by the audiences.

Last but not the least is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The project is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is a sequel to Akshay & Vidya Balan’s 2007 hit drama.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!