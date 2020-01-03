WHAT! Deepika Padukone Didn’t Have Faith In The Title ‘Chhapaak’, REVEALS The Original One!

Post-Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to bring a happy cheer amongst her fans this year with Chhapaak. The movie based on real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, also stars Vikrant Massey and has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar. But did you know the title was supposed to be something else?

Yes, you heard it right! Today, DP along with the entire team of Chhapaak were present at the song launch of the title track. Amongst other things, Deepika Padukone revealed that the title initially finalised, was ‘Gandhak’.

DP revealed it all as, “Actually the film’s title was completely different, it was Gandhak. During the process, Meghna (Gulzar) decided that she wants to change the title. She called me, and I said ‘why do you want to change it? Everybody knows what Gandhak means, everyone will understand’ and she said ‘you know I want the title of the movie in a way that I can use it in a song, which becomes the soul of the movie, in a way that binds the film together, and then came Chhapaak.’”

Furthermore, she opened up to how she wasn’t fully convinced with the title ‘Chhapaak’ but understood the depth of it over a period of time. “If I may be honest, I didn’t have faith in the title and she knows it. I was like, ‘haa, okay I mean whatever, you’re the director, you decide!’ but I think it grew on me, eventually. Today I can see her vision and understand why she was thinking that way and why she wanted the word ‘Chhapaak’,” shared the actress.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is slated for a 10th January 2020 release. The movie will witness a box office clash with Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

