Post Tubelight’s Failure, Is Salman Khan Keen To Work With Kabir Khan Again?

Salman Khan has been busy shooting his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Meanwhile, there have been speculations of him being a part of many projects. The recent buzz is that Salman might work with his Tubelight director Kabir Khan and below is all you need to know about the same.

While the fall out between the two made headlines post Tubelight, the buzz now is that the two might come together for a film. It is said that Salman will take a call after Radhe gets out of his system.

Talking about the same a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kabir Khan, who wrapped up shooting for ‘83 recently, has narrated an idea to Salman, which he has loved. The duo have discussed a probable collaboration and might go ahead with the same once Kabir locks the script and screenplay. Both of them are eager to collaborate after a 4-year break,”

In the past the two have worked on hit films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight that did not work well either for the critics or the audience. Following which the fall out rumours made headline but the two threw them in the side when they appeared together on two occasions. First at the Dabangg 3 premier and at Arpita Khan’s birthday party.

It is said that Kabir is right now busy giving shape to his idea with his writing team. “It is in a very nascent stage and things will be clear on this towards the second half of the year. Salman will finish another film before moving onto Kabir’s next if things materialize as expected,” the source added.

Concluding his statement the source said, “Salman – Kabir film belongs to an exciting space, which neither of the two have explored before and the collaboration will definitely happen once the script is final. There is no bad blood between them now as they are aware of being a formidable force together, forming a winning combo.”

Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of his next titled ’83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

