Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Have An Ulterior Motive Behind Fighting In Front Of Their Kids! Find Out

Actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife and actress Ryan Michelle Bathe argue in front of their children to show them the whole cycle of a relationship.

Brown got married to Bathe in June in 2007. Together, they have two sons Andrew, 8, and Amare, 4.

The couple have been intentional about arguing in front of their kids as “part of” their successful relationship, reports usmagazine.com.

“It’s not the end of a relationship, (so we) don’t go behind closed doors so they don’t see the reconciliation,” Brown said.

“Then if they just see fighting and they don’t see the makeup, they think the relationship is about fighting. The relationship has cycles, and you’ve got to share all of it with them so when they go out into the world and they’re looking to partner with somebody to share their life, they’re like, ‘Look, we may argue, but we’re going to come back together when it’s all said and done’. They’ve got to see it all,” he added.

The actor said that his sons aren’t fans of his popular TV show “This Is Us”, which is aired in India on Star World.

“They can’t watch it,” said the 43-year-old.

“It’s nine o’clock. They’re both in bed, but it (also) keeps me away from them a lot. They’re like, ‘Are you going off to do ‘This is Us’ again?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry guys, Daddy will be back as soon as possible’. They’re like, ‘OK’. Anytime something takes dad away, it’s not cool,” he added.

Brown is happy that he earned some “cool dad points” with his roles in “Black Panther“, “Frozen 2” and “Angry Birds 2“.

