Commando 3 Actress Adah Sharma Visits IIT-Bombay, Interacts With Students

Actress Adah Sharma recently visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) and interacted with the students there.

She also took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures and videos from her session.

“IIT Mumbai thank you for having me at the finale of @iitbombay.moodi and being so entertaining and enthusiastic!Was fun chatting with you and dancing with you guys and I hope I passed the test of the Telugu dialogue,” she wrote.

She also took a lot of selfies with her fans, who were gathered outside the college.

On the film front, Adah was last seen in “Commando 3“. The actress was seen doing her own stunts in the film. While the film was led by Vidyut the actress was applauded by the audience and the critics as well for her talent and fighting skills.

Adah is also a much-followed celebrity on Instagram and enjoys a massive fanbase for her daily posts.

