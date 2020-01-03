Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 21: Rani Mukerji Starrer Continues Its Winning Run!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Apart from a strong critical acclaim, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is riding on incredible appreciation from audiences, which is clearly visible from its decent run despite the presence of Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz.

Mardaani 2 is enjoying a good run at the box office since opening day and it continued that trend even during its third week despite new films releasing in theatres. In third week, the acclaimed thriller collected 5.05 crores as it kept collecting through the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The total collections of the movie now stands at 45.25 crores.

Rani Mukerji has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 released on 13th December 2019.

Meanwhile, Rani recently said that Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky movie to make, because of its dark subtext that deals with a sombre social issue.

“If you have a look at it, ‘Mardaani 2‘ was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it is a hit and it has managed to become a talking point,” Rani said.

She further added, “This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that,” reports IANS.

