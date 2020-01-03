Koimoi Recommends Dhamaal: Watch This Indra Kumar Film To Reminisce Good Old Days Of Comedy In Bollywood

Koimoi Recommends Dhamaal: This weeks’ movie recommendation to all the readers of Koimoi is Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Dutt, Ashish Chowdhry and Asrani.

Director: Indra Kumar

The story of Dhamaal is simple yet so hilariously complicated. After getting thrown out of the house by their landlady, a group of friends, Roy (Ritiesh), Adi (Arshad), Boman (Ashish) and Manav (Javed) find ways to earn money. One day, due to a reason, the four of them land upon a highway. A car accident happens in which the character Don Bose, played by Prem Chopra, before dying tells them about 10 crore cash that’s hidden in Goa.

Don tells the 4 friends that the 10 crore money is hidden at the St. Sebastian garden in Goa under the big ‘W’. Well, it was a big opportunity for these guys who were anyway finding a way to earn quick money. However, all their dreams come crashing down with Kabir Nayak’s (Sanjay) entry. This 2 hours 17 mins movie will surely make you laugh out loud after every 2 mins.

Dhamaal’s humour is very different than what we see in Bollywood. Credit goes to the dialogue writers Paritosh Painter, Balvinder Singh and Bunty Rathore for writing the funny lines. The film is made entertaining because of the fantastic performances and comic timings of all Ritiesh, Javed, Arshad, Ashish and Sanjay. We can’t imagine anyone else playing the respective characters other than this star cast.

When the four friends en route to Goa. In search of ‘W’, they come across many weirdos and trust me on this, you are going to have a hard laughter watching those scenes. Every special appearance in the film is of prominence and intents to leave you in splits. Like I already said, it’s a very simple story but yet complicated because why should the journey of finding 10 CRORES be an easy one?

Indra Kumar’s direction and Tushar Hiranandani’s writing is great in all sense because at that time, making a film with no song was a challenge. But thanks to the outstanding humour, storytelling and performances, the audience didn’t need any song or any leading lady or romance to make the film work.

So don’t think much and watch Dhamaal. It’s one film that doesn’t need any strong content to be a good one.

