Legendary Gulzar Saab On Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak: “Not Just A Film, It’s A Movement In The Society”

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar are currently gearing up to showcase their tale of triumph, Chhapaak at the big screens. However, even before the release, the movie has garnered massive praises, starting from the fact that it addresses a major society’s concern. Now, here’s what the legendary director Gulzar saab has to say about it.

Today, the Chhapaak team launched the title track at a song launch event in Mumbai. Present at the event were the film’s inspiration, Laxmi Agarwal along with Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar, Shankar & Loy along with Gulzar ji. Amongst many questions, Gulzar was asked about how he feels about his daughter’s (Meghna) movie and what does he have to say.

To this, he replied, “It’s not appearing as a film, but it’s a complete movement in the society. Thanks to Laxmi (Agarwal), it is because of her smile that this has been brought to light, and has reached the society now.”

Furthermore, upon being asked about changes in the society that he has witnessed in terms of women empowerment over the years, Gulzarji said, “These (Meghna, Deepika & Laxmi) women are from the new generation. Women and daughters have now come forward, and it gives me immense pleasure to accept that they do not need any guidance or support anymore. Look at the film industry today, there was a time when the technician team wouldn’t witness the presence of a single woman.. at max we’d have a lady who’d be a hairdresser. Today, those same women sitting at home now drive cards, work, they’re playing lead characters (in a movie). During our times, heroines were just made to roam around and used in songs (as mass appeal).”

Meanwhile, Gulzar, an Oscar winning film director has made some classic films like Angoor, Maachis, Aandhi amongst others.

