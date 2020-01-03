OMG! Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt To Come Together For An Award Show After 15 Years

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got separated in 2005 but from the past few months, rumours about their growing friendship have been grabbing headlines. The news of their growing closeness started hitting the internet post Brad’s divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Recently, there were reports about ‘platonic flirting’ between Jen and Brad. If that wasn’t enough, the latest piece of information will make all the fans happy who wish something sparks between the two again.

Now, a report on DailyMail.com mentioned that the 15 years after their split in 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will cross paths during an award show. The duo has never crossed paths during any award show or even during any red carpet event.

The portal also stated that the ex-couple will be made to see just a few feet away from each other. Both the actors are nominated for the Golden Globes. The reason for the same is speculated that the two want to renew their friendship.

So what’s more an auspicious occasion than the 77th Golden Globes Awards for the two to start afresh? The award function will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and it will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Well, will all this interesting scoop, we can’t wait for the day to finally come and see Jennifer and Brad together at an even after AGES!

