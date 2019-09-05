WHAT! Are Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Married? Fans Surely Have An Answer To This

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most admired couples in B-Town. The love birds, who will be romancing each other in upcoming film Brahmastra too, have got fans excited for their marriage.

After the wedding of Virushka, Sonam-Anand, DeepVeer & Nickyanka in recent times, the fans of Ranbir & Alia have been waiting with bated breath to see them getting married to each other. There have been so many rumours around the upcoming wedding of Ralia as the gossip mongers have suggested that both families have been in talks for it.

Now, a fan of the couple took a step ahead and took the social media storm with his/her creativity. A fan of Ralia photoshopped Ranbir’s face in a wedding commercial’s picture featuring Alia to create an impression that the couple got married. We must say the photoshopping skills of the person behind the picture are better than ordinary because many of the couple’s fans actually want to believe in it. Have a look below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir & Alia recently attended Ganesh Chaturthi together at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. The couple looked stunning as ever while posing for the shutterbugs and the pictures became the talk of the town soon.

Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra is slated to release in May 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is the first part of the trilogy he plans to make.

