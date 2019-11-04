WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Nostalgic On The 2nd Anniversary Of Ittefaq

As the murder mystery “Ittefaq” completed two years on Sunday, it’s lead actor Sidharth Malhotra became nostalgic, reminiscing the film’s journey.

“No matter how many ever films you work on, the experience is always unique! Celebrating #2YearsOfIttefaq thinking about the fun times I had while shooting with the amazing team,” Sidharth wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a video in which he shared some behind the scenes moments.

Helmed by B.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and BR Films, “Ittefaq” also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The movie is an adaptation of a 1969 film of the same name starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Sidharth will be next seen in “Marjaavaan” along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film is been helmed by Milap Zaveri and it is been produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. So far the trailers, promos and songs of the action drama has been well received by the audience.

Marjaavaan will release on November 22.

