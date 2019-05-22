WATCH: Salman Khan Follows Katrina Kaif Everywhere, Says “I’ll Drop Her Home Also”

With each passing day, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry has evolved and how! Not only in the films but also in personal life too, they both compliment each other. A new video is doing the rounds on the internet and it is just too cute to handle!

The duo, which will be soon seen in their upcoming film Bharat, is currently on a promotional spree and their camaraderie is something that is totally unmissable!

During a recent interview, Salman confessed that he follows Katrina everywhere. The question was asked in the context of Salman gaming up his social media skills as Katrina told him to do so at a recent song launch event. The interviewer asked Katrina if he has followed her instruction, to which she said, “Should I tell you one thing? Ask Salman if he follows me? (smiles).” When the Kick actor is asked if he follows Katrina, Salman being Salman, giving a quirky reply, “Everywhere (laughs). Now I’ll drop her home also.” Isn’t that cute?

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Salman is also shooting for Dabangg 3 which is slated to release on 20th December, 2019. Post wrapping up that, he will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

