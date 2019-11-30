Warina Hussain On Dabangg 3’s Munna Badnaam Hua: “To Be Called Millennial Munni Is A BIG High”

Dabangg 3’s Munna Badnaam Hua is set to be out today and all fans are eagerly waiting to catch it. After Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time it’s actress Warina Hussain joining the league and expectedly, there are high hopes pinned down on her.

Warina Hussain spoke about being part of one of the most awaited songs of much loved Dabangg franchise and also shared her experience about her experience of working with Salman Khan. She said, “To be called Millennial Munni is a big high for a newcomer like me. Salman sir’s spontaneity in front of the camera is well-known. He often devises his own steps that go on to become a rage among his fans. Salman sir is like my mentor. I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn’t need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps,” reports Filmibeat.

Warina Hussain marked her debut last year with Salman Khan’s home production LoveYatri.

Coming back to Dabangg 3, the movie has got indulged in controversy since the Hud Hud song’s release, but Salman fans have well defended their beloved actor and the movie by trending #AwaitingDabangg3 against #AwaitingDabangg3.

At the last count, #AwaitingDabangg3 has been used by the fans over 1.3 lakh times.

Earlier on Friday, sections of social media were upset with Dabangg 3, claiming a scene in the song Hud Hud Dabangg, which shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars, is aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment and culture.

