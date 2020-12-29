Budding actress Warina Hussain was spotted in Goa, shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, The Incomplete Man. After creating her charm and magic on the big screen opposite Aayush Sharma in LoveYatri, the actress is all set to create magic once again.

Advertisement

Warina, who made her debut in the Salman Khan-produced 2018 release, LoveYatri, is recalled for her song numbers. She featured in rapper Badshah’s music video She Move It Like and she also appeared in the Munna Badnaam Hua dance in last year’s Dabangg 3. Seh featured with Salman and Prabhu Deva in the Dabangg 3 dance.

Advertisement

The Incomplete Man is billed as a supernatural thriller, and is directed by Dhiraj Kotkar. The film also features Sharib Hashmi, Alankrita Sahai, Teena Singh and Freddy Daruwala along with Warina Hussain.

The film narrates the story of a bachelorette party gone wrong, when the revellers realise the house they are partying in is possessed by a supernatural power.

In pictures released from the location shoot in the Goa, Warina Hussain is seen consulting her script along with co-star Sharib. Warina makes a casual style statement in a floral shrug and T-shirt while Sharib flaunts biceps in a tightly rolled-up shirt.

The film is slated to release in February next year. We are excited to see the actress in action once again and we wish her all the luck for the same.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Getting Married In Jaipur On New Year’s Eve? Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Reach The Venue

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube