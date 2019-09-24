War: “Want To Give Standing Ovation For Hrithik Roshan’s Performance,” Says Avengers Action Director

Upcoming action drama, War, which will witness clash of the titans in the form of Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff is extremely high on buzz! Post the viral T-shirt war between the leads during the promotions, the latest is about Avengers action director SeaYoung Oh who is all praises for the Super 30 actor.

In a conversation with mid-day, Sea Young Oh who has previously directed action in movies like Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Snowpiercer went all praises for Roshan as he shared, “When the actors are good at action, it is definitely beneficial for the film. But as an action director, I had the pressure to come up with unique sequences. Hrithik put aside his own safety to bring that jaw-dropping scene on the screen. I want to give a standing ovation for Hrithik’s confident performance.”

Furthermore, he also praised Tiger saying that he’s pro at portraying the action sequences. “When an action sequence has to be filmed in a single-shot, the actor’s inherent talent becomes a prerequisite. Tiger performs action with ease; he is the future of Bollywood’s action films,” shared Sea Young Oh.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Hrithik and Tiger will not be promoting War together as the makers want to translate the “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”.

Director Siddharth Anand said: “‘War‘ pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point.”

