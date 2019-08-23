War: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer To Not Have A Trailer Launch Event For THIS Reason

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, have decided to not hold a trailer launch event for the film. The decision comes are the makers of the film felt that a launch event will not be able to match up to the canvas of the film.

Apart from having two action powerhouses, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film features Vaani Kapoor as a female lead. The makers have also roped in four of Hollywood’s best action directors to direct the action sequels of the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films project is being touted as an action-packed feature. In a statement, Anand said his team tried to create a “visual spectacle” for the trailer launch but it soon dawned upon them that the event will not be able to “match the film’s scale”.

Anand further stated, “An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it’s impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It’s a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see.”

War is slated to release on the 2nd October 2019 pan India.

