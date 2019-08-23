Karan Oberoi’s Sister Files A Police Complaint Against The Actor’s Ex For Practicing Witchcraft

Karan Oberoi was in the news recently after he was accused of sexual harassment by his then-girlfriend, who was a tantric and healer. Though Karan was proven innocent, it was not before he had to spend a few days behind bars.

Now Karan’s sister, Gurbani Oberoi has filed formal police complaint against Karan’s ex accusing her of practicing witchcraft and causing immense trouble to Karan and her(Gurbai’s) parents and has accused the police of not taking action against her yet.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Gurbani said, “Her witchcraft practices are not a new development. My brother had mentioned it in his NC, which he had filed against her in October last year, seven months before she filed the case against him. She had threatened us with dire consequences and claimed that she was using witchcraft to cause my parents pain and suffering. Such women cannot be above the law.”

Adding to this Karan said, “I have suffered for a long time. While I had clearly mentioned her association with witchcraft in my complaint, no action has been taken against her till date. Practicing witchcraft is a serious crime in Maharashtra, and one can’t get away using the gender card. Every time someone gets away with an unlawful practice, it emboldens the others to follow suit. For the good of society, it’s important to keep crime and punishment gender neutral. Initiatives like #MenToo are the need of the hour.”

Opening up about his former flame Karan had said, “We met on a dating app, where she introduced herself as a healer and astrologer. Then we shifted to WhatsApp and slowly got talking. She did not tell me that she was into witchcraft and voodoo, but I soon realised that something was amiss. She would often tell me that I am a misfit and that I needed someone like her to protect me. These conversations started making me uncomfortable, and finally, she told me that she is a wiccan, who has been practising black magic and occult for years. She told me that she could change my destiny by giving me the power to control anyone in the industry. She also claimed that she could cause irreparable damage to anyone she wants to. So, a few months after meeting her, I told her that I wanted to end our association. In fact, I was so scared that I started avoiding her.”

