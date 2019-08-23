Batla House Box Office Day 8 : John Abraham & Nikkhil Advani Enjoy A Good Success After First Week

Extended first week has really worked out well for Batla House, what with 65.84 crores been collected. The film started well, gained momentum over the weekend and then sustained really good as well during the weekdays. Basically it managed to put all the right ticks against the boxes to ensure that it emerges as a successful film which didn’t just rely upon the initial but had its content appreciated as well.

That can well be seen from the fact that Thursday collections (3.78 crores) has nominal drop when compared to Wednesday (4.24 crores) and now the film is ready to get some good eyeballs in the second week as well. Today is the partial holiday of Janamasthami and that should further help the film stay stable. Then tomorrow and day after, the film should take expected jump which would help it stay on course to go past the 90 crores milestone.

What is further remarkable about the film’s success is the fact that it has managed to do so well despite competition from Mission Mangal, which is doing great guns too. Audiences have lapped up both the films and they are turning out to be deserving successes as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

