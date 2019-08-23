Is Sushant Singh Rajput In A HURRY To Get Hitched To Rhea Chakraborty But She Isn’t Ready Yet?

Sushant Singh Rajput carried the notion of being a playboy around him after repeated link-ups with Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and a failed relationship with Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande.

However, the actor seems to have finally found love after dating actress Rhea Chakraborty for almost a year now. The duo has been making several public appearances together and has also recently returned from a trip to Ladakh. While the duo has chosen to stay tight lipped about their equation the industry is abuzz with a whole new gossip.

A certain report carried by Mumbai Mirror suggests that the Kedarnath actor is very eager to pop the ring to Rhea! But while the actress has already confessed to Sushant being the ‘special one’ during her birthday celebrations recently, it looks like the actress is still not ready to take the plunge and needs some more time before settling down.

It may be noted that in an earlier interview to Man’s World India magazine, Sushant was asked about his relationship with Rhea and this is what he had to say. “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

Well, it certainly would be interesting to see where the relationship is headed to. On the professional front, Sushant is gearing up for the release of Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles!

