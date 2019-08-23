Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite R. Madhavan in “Dahi Cheeni“. She plays a lawyer in the film, and has already started doing her homework to get into the skin of the character.

“As part of my preparation, I have started interacting with renowned lawyers, to understand their work ethics and legal proceedings. I have been visiting the courtrooms to see how they operate and how a lady lawyer reacts in a court. In fact, I met some powerpacked lady lawyers. It was a great honour to stand with them and get clicked, though I plan to spend more time across various courts to understand their mannerisms and conduct in the courtroom. I am sure it will help me prepare for my stint as a lady lawyer in Dahi Cheeni,” said Khushali.

She describes her debut flick as “a slice-of-life comedy”, adding: “The film shines light upon the problems that societies across the world face today. It is based on a true story and is so far removed from the pomp and show of Bollywood that it feels like a breath of fresh air. The film has a quirky and realistic approach.”

Khushali, who dreamt of becoming an actress right from her childhood, will be making her debut alongside R. Madhavan and is feeling a bit scared already. “It’s scary to stand next to Maddy but I have made up my mind and am ready to go at it full throttle.”

The newcomer loves to travel and her first film will take her to Bhopal, where parts of it will be shot. “I love to travel, and when a film can offer (the scope to) travel, it gives me immense joy. Since the film is set in Bhopal, I can’t wait to reach the city and start shooting. The people of Bhopal are honest and clear-minded. There’s so much to learn from the city and its people, which you will come across in my character.”

“Dahi Cheeni” is being helmed by debutant director Ashwin Neal Mani as is expected to go on floors soon.

