Asuran Posters: Witness Dhanush’s Two Contradicting Yet Striking Looks

South heartthrob and Superstar Dhanush’s upcoming release Asuran, is one of his highly anticipated releases of this year. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer.

It was late yesterday when the Maari actor took on twitter to share two brand new posters for the film.

Talking about the posters, one gets to see the actor in two very different avatars. Where one poster has him sporting neatly combed hair and pencil-thin moustache looking calm and composed. The other poster has him with messy hair and knife, with aggression in his eyes.

Asuran will have Dhanush in dual roles, as he will be seen playing the roles of father and son in the film.

The film is based on Sahithya Academy Winning Tamil writer, Poomani’s novel, Vekkai, and it has Malayalam actress Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush in lead. Asuran also stars Prakash Raj in major role.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and is slated for release on 4th October.

Apart from Asuran, Dhanush also has three big Tamil projects in his hands in the form of, Pattas which is being directed by R.S Durai Senthilkumar. Vada Chennai 2 by Vetrimaaran and also Enai Noki Paauyum Thota, by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!