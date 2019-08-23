Varun Dhawan’s Character To Have An Interesting Touch In Street Dancer 3D!

Varun Dhawan is grabbing limelight all these days due to his much anticipated releases, Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1, and of course his marriage with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Now, though he has wrapped up the shoot of Street Dancer 3D, we have learnt some interesting insights of Varun’s character.

As per a report in the Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan will be seen sporting four tattoos in Street Dancer 3D. One of those will be of Michael Jackson on right forearm. The others include player controls tattoo under his right collarbone, Lord Natraj’s tattoo on his right bicep, and a three-tier belt on his left forearm.

Yesterday, it was learnt that Varun Dhawan is collaborating with Alia Bhatt have for charity.

Alia has announced the next installment of her closet sharing initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’. After actors Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha, Varun is the third celebrity guest to share handpicked favourites from his personal wardrobe, for charity.

“Varun is making his MiSu debut and I’m really thankful for his support! We need to start adopting a more conscious approach towards buying and discarding garments. We want to encourage more and more people to consider adding quality, preowned garments to their wardrobes and to help our environment by reducing waste,” Alia said.

