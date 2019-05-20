Ahead of the release of his controversial biopic, PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi is the newsmaker of the moment and apparently for only the wrong reason. In the morning, the actor shared a meme blatantly on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan past relations with him, Salman Khan and husband, Abhishek Bachchan. Though it had political connection referring to the opinion poll, exit poll and results, the meme received a backlash from netizens.

Now, the latest piece of news coming in is that Maharashtra State Commission For Women to take action against the actor. It is learnt that the Maharashtra State Commission For Women will take action against Vivek Oberoi on his objectionable tweet. With the governing authority getting involved in the issue, looks clouds of controversies to surround the actor. His movie PM Narendra Modi is all set to hit the theatres next week.

Recently, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too termed the tweet as “Disgusting and Classless”.

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

While some of the users referred to it as light-hearted, majority of the users slammed the actor. It’s been a trending topic since the time the actor has shared the meme on his Twitter account.

One user replied, “Dude wtf is wrong with you?”, while others stated, “At least this man should have thought 10,000 times before dragging a minor into it.. Shame on you Mr @vivekoberoi #VivekOberoi”, “Shameful. I am shocked that you find it funny @vivekoberoi”.

Salman Khan fans too, got indulged in a meme controversy and took a dig at Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek bhai avoid footpaths today. If you see SUV coming towards you, run😂 — Chowkidar Mittal!📑 (@munshiji95) May 20, 2019

Karara hi milega

but Sallu bhai se 😄 — SH TeenaSingh (@TeenaSingh882) May 20, 2019

Salman should teach this guy a good lesson… shameless bjpian — shalini talwar (@shalinit_6) May 20, 2019

