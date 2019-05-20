Continuing the tradition of #MondayMotivation, we bring you one of the many best dialogues from Ajay Devgn’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Rajat Arora’s pen deserved a separate mention as a character of the film.

#MondayMotivation: Ajay Devgn’s THIS Dialogue Helps Us To Accept Our Past!

This dialogue motivates us to accept our past, however flawed it may be. Ajay Devgn’s impeccable dialogue delivery and expression make it as a treat to watch.

