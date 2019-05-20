MondayMotivation: Ajay Devgn’s THIS Dialogue Helps Us To Accept Our Past!

Continuing the tradition of #MondayMotivation, we bring you one of the many best dialogues from Ajay Devgn’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Rajat Arora’s pen deserved a separate mention as a character of the film.

This dialogue motivates us to accept our past, however flawed it may be. Ajay Devgn’s impeccable dialogue delivery and expression make it as a treat to watch.

