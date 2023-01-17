‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production — ‘The Vaccine War’. Pallavi Joshi, the national award-winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film.

According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of ‘The Vaccine War‘ while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. In spite of the injury, Pallavi Joshi completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery. The film starring Pallavi Joshi in a pivotal role is slated to release on August 15, 2023. Notably, Vivek Agnihotri’s last directorial The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest releases of 2022.

