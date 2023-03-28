In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra made some shocking revelations about Bollywood, which is now making headlines worldwide. The beauty is now getting praised by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri, who support her claims against Hindi cinema. In a recent tweet, Vivek took a dig at showbiz and labelled them as a ‘Gang of bullies’ in B-town and used some harsh words. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka spoke to Dax Shepherd on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ and revealed that she was being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood because of having ‘beef’ with certain people in the industry. She said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics, and I said I needed a break.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Kangana Ranaut praised the actress on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri also came to support Priyanka Chopra and made a rather harsh tweet. The director wrote, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.”

When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars. https://t.co/TArOEtzwPY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently living in the US with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and the couple welcomed their first child – a daughter last year via surrogacy.

Priyanka is one of the most famous celebrities globally and enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 85 million followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri supporting Priyanka Chopra in his latest tweet? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Have A Cameo In Priyanka Chopra Starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News