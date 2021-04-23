Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore has been on fire this season. The team have won four out of four matches this season till now and yesterday, when the captain hit a half-century he acknowledged his ladylove Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika in a cute gesture and it’s winning the internet yet again.

RCB played against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and their innings were nothing short of a stunning win.

IPL’s official Instagram handle shared a video of Virat Kohli blowing kisses to Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after striking a half-century and it’s going viral for all the right reasons on the internet. His cradle gesture for his newborn daughter has stolen the show and we have already seen the video more than fifty times, no kidding!

A fan reacted to the video and wrote, “Once a king always a king the way Kohli gave flying kiss to his wife OMG! Very well played RCB. RCB is saal cup le jayegi dekh lena boss (RCB will surely win the IPL trophy this year, just wait and watch).” Another user commented. “He did it for his daughter.”

Take a look at the video here:

What a lovely video that is. We are sure mommy Anushka Sharma and Vamika are really proud of daddy Virat Kohli!

Meanwhile, Anushka & Virat welcomed baby Vamika in January this year and since then the little one has been accompanying her father on his cricket matches.

The couple has requested the paps to not take videos and pictures of their little bundle of joy while they sent sweets to them when she was born back in January.

What are your thoughts on Virat Kohli blowing kisses to Anushka Sharma and Vamika? Tell us in the comments below.

