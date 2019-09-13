Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Rock Their Casual Best At The Recent Airport Spotting!

Virat Kohli recently returned from a successful tour of the Indian Cricket Captain with West Indies and actor wife Anushka Sharma was there to accompany Virat on a holiday of her own.

The couple was spotted at the airport in their casual best and yet looked uber chick in comfy sport wear. While Anushka opted for a pink tracksuit set from Nush teaming them up with color coordinated sneakers, Virat kept his look equally casual with a white sweatshirt ripped blue denim and super cool sports shoes.

Well, the smiles on their faces made us fall in love with this powerhouse couple all over again, but it was their comfortable choice of clothes for the flight that made our hearts melt. Virat and Anushka are certainly one couple who have not fallen prey to the Airport looks trend of Tinsel town yet.

On the professional front, Anushka has not announced any project post her last outing Zero alongside Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress is currently enjoying her marital bliss with hubby Virat Kohli.

Check out the couple’s look below:

