Action Teaser: Vishal & Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Live Up To Its Title In The Most Stylish Way!

Tamil star Vishal and filmmaker Sundar C have teamed up for the third time with their upcoming Tamil venture titled Action. The duo who have worked together for successful films like Aambala & Theeya Velai Seiyaanum Kumaru, this evening revealed the teaser of their upcoming venture.

Talking about the teaser, Vishal is seen in an action avatar, as he can be seen bashing off baddies & cops too. The fastpaced teaser has some high octane action sequences and high adrenaline bike chase sequences which have been shot in foreign locations.

One also get to see a glimpse of the film’s leading actress Tamannaah Bhatia with Vishal followed by a bikini scene in the teaser.

Apart from Vishal and Tamannaah, Action also stars Akanksha Puri, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yogibabu along with others in major roles.

The film is been produced by Tridents Arts. The film is slated for release later this year.

Talking about Vishal, the star was last seen on big screens in Lingusamy’s Sandakozhi 2.

Whereas, Tamannaah was last seen in Hindi venture Khamoshi alongside Prabhudeva.

The actress has huge release next month in form of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara among others in lead roles.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy and will hit big screen on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

