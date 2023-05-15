Sanam Band has been creating waves in the music industry since they first emerged on the scene. Their infectious melodies and mesmerising performances have won them a legion of fans all over the world. And it seems like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of their biggest admirers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview, when Kohli was asked about his musical preferences, he was quick to name Sanam Band as one of them. He praised their talent and said that they are phenomenal and doing a tremendous job. This testimony from Virat Kohli goes out to show that Sanam Band’s music transcends all boundaries and is loved by people from all walks of life.

Sanam Band has a universal appeal, and it is no surprise that they have weaved their magic on King Kohli as well.

Virat Kohli, who was previously the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, was recently rlled after he blew a flying kiss to his lovely wife, Anushka Sharma. She was present at the match, cheering for her beloved husband. The match was against Rajasthan Royals but unfortunately, Kohli failed to score the match and got out on zero runs. This led him to face a lot of criticism from the fans. The news of his kiss soon went viral on Instagram.

Virat never misses a chance to showcase his love for his wife Anushka on the field. Prior to the IPL ceremony, the skipper scored a Test century after more than three years. Upon reaching the milestone, the Indian cricketer took off his helmet, raised his bat and flashed a bright smile, as he acknowledged the cheering audience.

He then reached out for his wedding band under his sweat-soaked jersey and kissed it, while looking up at the sky. His adorable gesture did not go unnoticed by his fans. In fact, many netizens began gushing over it and the visuals went viral on social media.

Must Read: MS Dhoni As Johnny Depp’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ From Pirates Of The Caribbean, Virat Kohli As Vikings’ ‘Lothbrok’, AI Reimagines Cricketers As These Classic Characters & It’s Super Impressive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News