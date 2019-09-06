Yesterday marked the celebrations of 33 years of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s couture and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned into showstopper and had a gala time, dancing with the designers to the tunes of ‘Disco Deewane.’ The video is going viral all over and completely has our hearts!

DP was seen donning a silver lehenga filled with sequins and as gorgeous as she looked, the highlight of the attire was the deep neck, full sleeved blouse, which had a super cool design at the front, making it seem like a necklace. The actress reminded us of her reception attire with that long dupatta that complimenting it all as a veil.

One of the videos from the event shows the Chhapaak actress dancing to the tunes of the Student Of The Year song along with Sandeep and Abu Jani. She’s seen having a gala time along with the other models and that’s probably a fun sight we’ve never seen during a fashion show before! In fact, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan who was also present at the event, left her seat to join the squad for the dance.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, some of the pictures appearing on social media with Ranveer Singh being photoshopped near the actress are also storming all over. Of course, the couple together enjoy a massive following and these edits are a proof to desperately their fans always want to see them together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer were both recently in London for the shoot of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will mark the duo’s first film together post marriage.

While Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev, DP will portray his wife, Romi Bhatia.

It is also being said that the couple are planning for their first child post ’83, but only time will tell if it is true or just mere rumours.

