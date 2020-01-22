Viral Video Of Amit Shah’s Face Morphed As Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji & PM Modi’s As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Creates Ruckus Amongst Political Leaders

The meme world has been evergoing and we as internet users don’t mind being entertained by it from time to time. Recently, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior became the target of these memes and PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were also dragged into this fest. Their faces were morphed on to Ajay Devgn’s face, who essays the role of Tanhaji in the film and Sharad Kelkar’s face who essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amit Shah was portrayed as Tanhaji while PM Narendra Modi was portrayed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Udaybhan Rathod in a video shared by a Twitter user named Political Kida. This did not go well with political leaders considering that the video mentioned the upcoming Delhi election and this could be some kind of political promotion.

Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh shared his disregard about the video and said that the government will advance the issue with the video-sharing platform YouTube. ““I condemn the BJP for stooping so low to seek political mileage. It is wrong to use venerable Shivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji (for political gains). We will raise the issue with YouTube,” Deshmukh said.

In response to the video, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, also said, “I want to see the reactions of those who have called for a bandh in Satara, Sangli against Shiv Sena. Not even a single person I have sent the video has replied so far.”

Preeti Sharma Menon, a national executive member of the Aam Aadmi Party also expressed her anger over the video. She said, “Morphing @narendramodi to Shivaji Maharaj’s face and @AmitShah to Tanhaji’s was a BIG mistake of IT Cell. All of Maharashtra is united in condemning this insult to our leaders. your megalomania will take you down.”

Sambhaji Yuvraj said, “Indecent, intolerable and abusive. The party concerned should explain its role. The central government should investigate and take immediate action on the video and its culprits.”

पुस्तक झालं आता व्हिडीओ आला. अशोभनीय, असहनिय तसेच निंदनीय.संबंधित पक्षाने यावर आपली भूमिका स्पष्ट करावी. केंद्र सरकारने चौकशी करून दोषींवर तात्काळ कारवाई करावी. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) January 21, 2020

However, Modi led BJP party repudiated itself from the video clip, saying it was nowhere related to the party. BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “The BJP is nowhere related to the clip posted on some Twitter account ‘Political Kida’. It is not an official video of the BJP. It is nowhere used in the campaign. The BJP will never defend comparison of anyone with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Meanwhile, the viral video has been removed from the Twitter page.

