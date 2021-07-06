Vijay Varma Looks Dapper In His New Car-Selfie, Check Out!

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma shared a car selfie to say hi on social media to his fans.

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black sweatshirt and sunglasses. He sits in his car and smiles at the camera.

“Just here to say hello,” he wrote as caption.

Recently, Vijay Varma posted a photograph on social media saying it was his Tinder profile picture and revealed that he shared the image because he is not on the dating app.

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen driving his car with only the side view of his face visible. In the image, palm trees can be seen through the sunroof of the car.

“Tinder profile picture.. Since I am not on Tinder I’m posting it here. Also isse pehle aap log sawaal khada karein.. plastic nikal diya gaya hai (Also, before you ask I have removed the plastic). Purani photo hai (This is an old picture. Felt cute might never delete,” Vijay Varma wrote as caption.

Vijay has started shooting for the upcoming project “Darlings”. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, with Vijay and Roshan Mathew essaying pivotal roles. The film marks Alia’s debut as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

