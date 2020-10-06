Vidyut Jammwal’s Latest Fitness Video Is Specially For All His Female Fans, Watch!

Ever since the lockdown began, actor Vidyut Jammwal has been sharing fitness videos on his Youtube channel to help his fans and followers. The actor keeps updating his fans about the new tricks and techniques he uses to keep himself fit. And he’s done a similar thing today as well.

Advertisement

Vidyut sure knows how to simplify fitness. His latest video is especially for his female fans, and women in general, who love carrying around heavy handbags. This video is a creative way of swinging the kettlebell.

Advertisement

Vidyut often showcases his diverse workout regimen for fitness enthusiasts. These exercises are a regular part of his workout routine. What’s special about this exercises video is that it can be done by replacing the kettlebell with other heavy things such as a stuffed laptop bag or even a handbag.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal shared a snippet of the video. He captioned the post, “Ladies, heavy handbags is all you need for this unique workout routine Check the full video on my YouTube channel #KettlebellWorkout #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #Kalaripayattu #CountryBoy”

Speaking about kettlebell, Vidyut said, “The kettlebell swing exercise works out multiple muscles in one movement. The benefits are multifold – it improves your posture, burns calories, doesn’t take time and the kettlebell doesn’t occupy much space. I’m sure Jammwalions will have fun trying this out. This is the best training for people carrying heavy baggage.”

Check out the entire video on Vidyut Jammwal’s Youtube channel. It includes some warmup exercises as well as some that will improve your health.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal’s last release was the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The film that released digitally (on Disney+ Hotstar)is set to have a sequel soon. This sequel is current titles Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.”

What are your thoughts on Vidyut’s Jammwal’s workout video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mirzapur Fame Pankaj Tripathi Was Once Called ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ At The Airpot & His Reaction Will Make You ROFL

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube