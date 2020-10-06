Payal Dev On Collaborating With Tum To There Pardesi Singer Altaf Raja: “I Could Only Think Of Him Justifying This”

Singer Altaf Raja, who became a household name with the release of his 1999 album ‘Tum To There Pardesi’, is all set to treat us to a new song soon. For the same, the ’90s fame singer will be collaborating with Bollywood singer-composer Payal Dev.

Titled ‘Ae Sanamm,’ the song is penned by lyrist Kunaal Vermaa with the music arrangement done by Aditya Dev. This song by Altaf and Payal is reportedly packed with a retro vibe.

Talking about the track, Payal Dev said, “I composed this melody specially keeping him (Altaf Raja) in mind and imagining how he would sound on this.”

Talking further about the upcoming track, Payal Dev said, “‘Ae Sanamm’ is a song I am personally fond of. When this idea came to my mind I could only think of Altaf Raja justifying this. We have grown up listening to his songs.”

Talking about how they track was recorded, Dev said, “We recorded the song with all the necessary precautions in the studio. It’s a dream come true collaboration.”

Ae Sanamm will also feature the ’90s singer Altaf Raja alongside actor Vin Rana and Annsh Shekhawat. Speaking about it Raja said, “I hope this song has a history of its own.”

Talking about Aftab Raja’s discography, the Qawwali singer has also lent his voice as a playback singer in a number of Bollywood films. Some of these tracks include Dil Lagana from Hunterrr, Jholu Ram from Ghanchakkar, Tumse Kitna from Company and more. Some of his other albums include Dil Ke Tukde Hazaar Huye, Ek Dard Sabhi Ko Hota Hai and more.

Payal Dev has lent her voice to hit Bollywood tracks like Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi from Bajirao Mastani, Bhare Bazaar from Namaste England, Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan and many more.

Ae Sanamm, a collaboration between Payal Dev and Altaf Raja will be out on Tuesday.

