Music composer-singer Payal Dev says she had fun composing the song ‘LOL’, and feels that millennials will relate to the feel-good track.

“LOL” is part of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey-starrer “Ginny Weds Sunny”, and is the first song to be released from the film’s music album. Composed by Payal, the song is written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi.

“I had so much fun composing ‘LOL’. It has been penned by Kunaal in a way that millennials will find relatable. The best part about having creative control over such compositions is that there are no hard and fast rules to curb you. I was given a very wide canvas and the liberty to make this a fun and feel-good track. I can’t wait to know what listeners think about it,” Payal said.

The upcoming romantic-comedy film is about Ginny, who gets set up with Sunny but the match is not that simple and complications arise amid love, life, weddings and music. It is slated to release on an OTT platform.

The romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna. Reportedly, the film’s two leads Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey try to inject the proceedings with their charms. This is the first time that Massey would be seen alongside Yami on screen.

The music video showcases a wedding setup with both actors burning the dance floor with their moves and chemistry. Both of them were wearing ethnic outfits.

