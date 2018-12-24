Today, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hosted a special trailer preview for media which was also graced by the stars. Present were Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Shelly Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The year 2018 has not been a favourable year for the Khan- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Their films Race 3, Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan have crashed at the box office and even their presence in it didn’t save the film. Despite raking in a good number on the first day, all the three films saw a drop later.

During an informal chat with the Sanju producer, he took a dig at the so-called stars of the industry. He spoke about how the scripts get haywire when it is written by keeping in mind a star’s name. His own film Sanju did wonders at the box office and it still remains the highest grosser of 2018. This year has clearly been only about content and not superstars. Ask him if it is difficult to crack down a good script with big stars, he said, “It is not difficult. The first thing is, the script should be written devoid of big stars. The trouble is when you start thinking that this is the story that I’m going to do for this guy, that is where you start making compromises which are the disaster is hitting you all now. Because it is not the script, it becomes a vehicle for the star and when it becomes a vehicle, It seizes to be a script. My answer is right a story, then look at the actors. I didn’t write this film for Anil Kapoor. I wrote the film and then I was like, ‘Anil is the best choice for this role’ and then I called him. There’s a difference. When I did 1942 Love Story, I wrote the film and then cast him. It is not that I’m writing for him. I think all the so-called stars must realise that the script comes first.”

He further recalled about Aamir Khan’s Dangal success bash and how he took a dig at him too. “During Dangal, Aamir Khan had hosted a party and I was there. Someone asked me about Aamir and his top position in the industry. I was like, ‘I don’t think so (ghanta!). If the film would have had Hrithik Roshan in it, it would have worked anyway. But if it was a bad film, it wouldn’t have worked.’ Then Aamir called me and said, ‘you are taking a dig on me at my own party.’ Now ask him what has happened? Whatever I had said back then was true or false? Today, we are sitting so comfortably because we have written the script first and then Anil has showcased his talent in it,” he said.

