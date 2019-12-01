VIDEO: Malaika Arora Gives An Angry Stare To Poor Lady Selling Her Gajra Using Arbaaz Khan’s Name

Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan have happily moved on in their respective lives, but we’re not sure if everything remains as positive the way it used to before! While Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika, on the other hand, is said to be in a happy relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, a poor lady tried to sell Gajra to Malaika using Arbaaz’s name and that clearly didn’t go very well with the actress.

In one of the videos going viral on the Internet, Malaika along with sister Amrita Arora can be seen heading towards their car from their work out session. As Malaika come out of the gate, the lady keeps following her, further trying to sell the piece of Gajra in her hand. The actress ignores, and sits inside her car when the lady says, “Arbaaz Ji ke taraf se”.

To this, the actress gives the poor lady an angry stare, followed by her manager closing the car doors. Malaika’s behaviour hasn’t gone really well with some social media users who ended up criticizing her for the same.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, recently Malaika Arora grabbed eyeballs when she ditched her car and chose to hop into the autorickshaw.

Looking gorgeous as ever in a white shirt teamed with matching hat and brown ankle boots, Malaika completed the designer look with a maroon handbag, reports pinkvilla.com.

She was accompanied by her mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Lately, the 46-year-old Malaika has mostly being making news thanks to rumours of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Although she has shared pictures with Arjun on Instagram, the couple is yet to formally announce their relationship in public.

