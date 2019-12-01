DheemeDheemeChallenge: Deepika Padukone-Kartik Aaryan Groove To The Hook Step At The Airport!

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm when she posted a story saying that she wants to learn the Dheeme Dheeme step from Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She urged Kartik to teach her the signature step as she wanted to take up the #DheemeDheemeChallenge

She posted a story on Instagram and wrote, “Kartik Aaryan will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step? I want to take part in the #Dheemedheemechallange” and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was quick enough to respond to it. Deepika asked him to meet at the Mumbai airport today and take up the challenge. She wrote, “Kartik Aaryan tomorrow! 1st December 2019. 9:00 am CSIA, Terminal 2A Gate 1, “Patni” and “Woh” are also welcome!”

Kartik responded by saying, “Never square, see you there,” and reached the airport to see the Chhapaak actress.

Deepika arrived looking all chic and grooved to the Dheeme Dheeme song with Kartik Aaryan. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their dance too. He wrote, “#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached d next level 🔥 @deepikapadukone 💃🏻🕺🏻 Too much fun 🎶”



Deepika also posted a story and thanked Kartik for a happy experience. She wrote, “Thankyou Kartik Aaryan for the warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lots of love.”

Talking about the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of a classic film with the same name. The film releases on December 6 and the actors are currently all out to promote the film. Kartik Aaryan had said on social media that Dilbara is one of his favourite tracks and well, after listening to this soul-stirring track, we couldn’t agree more.

Directed by Muddasar Aziz, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

