Ajay Devgn To Be A Part Of Aanand L Rai’s Next Starring Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush?

Aanand L Rai has always been very apt when it comes to casting and making his films stand apart. While his last two films – Zero and Laal Kaptaan did not work at the box office, the filmmaker is continuously announcing promising projects. Amongst the many new films, Aanand has roped Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for an interesting project. Now it looks like Ajay Devgn too will be a part of this story.

Earlier in July, it was reported that Aanand L Rai will bring a fresh pair on the screen and has roped in Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for a new project. While many speculated that it will be a sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa, it was reported that the new project will be a fresh story and reportedly will also have a third angle to it.

This is where Ajay Devgn comes in, who might become a part of the film. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, a source has revealed, “Ajay Devgn, who is busy with the shooting of Maidaan, heard the script of Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The filmmaker was in search of a perfect third angle for his movie.”

The source further added, “The actor already has a string of movies lined up in 2020 which includes Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among various other projects that he is producing. So, he is trying to figure out his exact availability before signing on the dotted line.”

A source close to Colour Yellow Production had also told BH, “Colour Yellow Productions is in talks with Ajay Devgn for another project and not Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture.” Well, if the rumours are true, Ajay Devgn will be adding the third angle to the story.

Sara Ali Khan may be seen playing a small-town girl from Bihar in this film. A source had earlier clarified that the movie will not be a franchise but a different story with new characters. The movie will retain the elements of Raanjhaana and in fact, will probably be titled Raanjhanaa 2. A large ensemble for the supporting cast is also being expected.

