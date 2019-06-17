VIDEO: Ira Khan’s Father’s Day Post Showcases A Different Shade Of Aamir Khan!

Yesterday, various Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish their daddy cool on the occasion of Father’s Day. From Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, there was love pouring for daddy dearests all around. But, what caught our attention was Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s adorable post.

In the cutesy clip, the Dangal actor can be seen in a relaxed, calm and a resting position as he lies on a playground. Ira captioned the adorable video as “You’re always there when I need you. People always ask what it’s like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting… but that would be an understatement. Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life❤ I’m passive aggressive too so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene”.

Check out the video here:

Ira recently confirmed that she is dating music composer Mishaal Kirpalani. Ira, 22, recently took to Instagram stories and had an ‘Ask me anything’ session with her followers.

She was asked by a follower if she is dating anyone. Responding to the same, Ira uploaded a photograph in which she is hugging musician Mishaal and tagged him in it.

There are other photographs of the couple on her Instagram page as well. They can be seen sharing smiles and hugs, and in one picture, Mishaal is even seen kissing Ira on the forehead.

Mishaal, an artist, producer, and composer, has also shared several photographs with Ira on his Instagram account. In one of the posts, he has called Ira a “charmer”.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Aamir had shared that Ira is keen to enter the film industry.

