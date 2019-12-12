VIDEO: Did Luv Ranjan Just CONFIRM That Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Will After All Reunite For His Film?

It has been a long time since the news came out that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will reunite for Luv Ranjan’s next. The reports also mentioned that even Ajay Devgn will be a part of it.

While Ajay and Ranbir’s part was confirmed by the makers, there have only been speculations about Deepika joining the cast. Today, at the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, Luv Ranjan was asked if the film is shelved as the reports mentioned that it got shelved after Ajay Devgn walked out of it. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama director denied the news of his next project being shelved and spoke about it openly.

Luv told the journalists, “It’s not shelved. We are working on it. It will be made. I will make proper announcement about the film. Today let’s talk about Jai Mummy Di. I’ll talk about that film when I will be making an announcement.”

Watch the video below:

Well, with this statement, the director almost confirmed that the audience might get to see Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor together again.

The duo (Ranbir and Deepika) earlier worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2009), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2014) and their last film together was Tamasha (2015).

Meanwhile, talking about Jai Mummy Di, it is directed by Navjot Gulati and stars Sunny Singh and Sonnali Seygall in the lead roles.

