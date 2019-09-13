VIDEO: Alia Bhatt’s Deadlifting Is All You Need To Ged Rid Of Monsoon Lethargy

Alia Bhatt is one of the fittest actors in B-Town. She has transformed into a fit beauty and she never ever skips a gym day. She never hesitates from trying new exercise routines and pushing herself harder to get the best results. Recently, the Brahmastra actress got into a new fitness regime and it looks like her trainer is absolutely impressed by her dedication.

In a video posted by her trainer at SohFit, we can see Alia doing deadlifts perfectly. She is carrying 70 kg weights and not for a second in the video does she lose her grip on the iron rod. Looking at her workout video will definitely make you hit the gym as well.

Her gym instructor even shared a small snippet of her fitness journey saying, “I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year – she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong – not skinny – strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it.”

The caption further informed, “Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm-up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs – knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt – we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar.

