VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda Party Hard With Katy Perry At Karan Johar’s Bash

Katy Perry’s visit to India has been the biggest highlight of the week. She is in India for a music festival that will take place on November 16. But even before she could woo her Indian fans, the pop singer was invited for a party by Karan Johar at his house. Along with Katy and Karan, B-Towners like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda too were present at the party.

Looking like a bomb, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived to the party with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan. Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and hubby Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha and many more headed to this starry event in their best attires.

Karan Johar’s closest pals Gauri Khan and Kajol were also present while Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted having fun at the party for Katy. South star Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Sidharth Malhotra and Rahul Khanna too made it to the party. Bollywood stars made sure they get a picture clicked with the star of the party, Katty Perry as well.

Starting from Aishwarya’s post for Katy Perry, the actress wrote, “More power to you.” while she shared a picture with Katy. Ananya wrote, “Hot N Hot.” Maheep, Neha too shared cute posts with Katy. Take a look:

Earlier, Katy had met Jacqueline Fernandez for an event. Jacquline shared a fan moment video where she can be seen pretty excited about meeting Katy. Katy, in the video, revealed that she will watch Salman Khan-Jacqueline starrer Kick on her first evening in Mumbai.

Katy Perry will begin the One Plus Music Festival at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on Saturday. This will mark her first-ever performance in Mumbai. The pop sensation touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. She expressed her excitement on being in India and said, “I’m excited to watch some of the other people performing. I’m totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. I am not the girl who stays indoors and orders room service. I go out, seek the world, I love people, culture, traditions. You’re going to catch me on these streets.”

