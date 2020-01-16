Video: A Die Hard Fan Of Pooja Hegde Sleeps On Mumbai Footpath For 5 Days To Meet His Favourite Actress; Deets Inside

Bollywood and South actress Pooja Hegde is on a roll in her filmy career. With three back to back hits in the form of Telugu films Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Hindi comic venture, Housefull 4, Pooja is one of the busiest and most sought after actresses in Bollywood and down South. The young actress, in a very short span of time, has won fans and followers from all across with her acting and her beauty.

The latest news related to the Mohenjo Daro actress is that she Pooja recently happened to meet one of her die-hard fans. The actress was left speechless when she met her fan named Bhaskar Rao and when she got to know that he has been sleeping on the streets of Mumbai and have been waiting for long all these days just to meet her once.

Though the actress felt touched and was literally moved by her fan’s sweet gesture, but she also made sure with a message that she doesn’t want any of her fans to go all such troubles to meet her.

The actress shared the video with her fan along with a note that read: “Bhaskar Rao thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so.I would NEVER want to see you’ll sleeping on the road in order to do so.I promise you, I feel your love from wherever u’ll are, you’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL.”

On the work front, Pooja’s last release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun has been having a great run in theatres. The film has been very much liked and appreciated by the cine-goers. The actress is busy these days with preparations of her next, Jaan. The film has Pooja opposite South heartthrob Prabhas in lead.

The romantic drama will be helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

