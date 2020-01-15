Vicky Kaushal Spotted Petting A Horse! Has He Started The Prep For Takht As Well?

Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most ambitious projects that everyone is looking forward to. While Alia and Ranveer had already started the prep for the film, it looks Vicky is also joining the bandwagon now.

The actor posted a video where he can be seen petting horses and while he looked quite cute while doing it, we think that he is learning horse riding for Takht and hence was just getting familiar with the animals before his ride. Vicky will essay the role of Aurangzeb while Ranveer will essay the role of his brother Dara Shukoh in Takht.

Check out the grabs from the video here:

Recently, Takht’s director Karan Johar had taken to social media to announce the recce wrap of Takht. The team has wrapped the recce in Jaiselmer and is now gearing up for another round of recce in Europe. Karan had even posted a photo in which he’s posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. “Takht India location scout wraps! Now onto the next scout!” he wrote.

According to the reports, the makers of Takht will finally be rolling the film from the last week of February 2020 in a start to finish shoot schedule of over 170 days. A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “Karan is working on the final edits of the script, while the team has been zeroing in on dates that are suitable for all actors. While several actors can work on their portions individually, Ranveer, Vicky and Kareena have several shots together, and are hence needed during the same shooting window.”

Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated Moghul king, Shahjahan while Janhvi has started taking Kathak lessons to prep for the film. Takht is being touted as Karan Johar’s dream project and is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by the man himself! Takht is slated to have a 2020 Diwali release.

