Salman Khan Ditches His Car & Reaches The Sets Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai On His Bicycle

Salman Khan riding a bike on the streets of Mumbai is a very usual sight for his fans but even then when the actor steps out on his bicycle, the fans get pretty excited to spot him. His fans once again got to see Salman on the roads of Mumbai when he decided to ditch his car ride and rode his bike to the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman has been juggling between the shoots of Bigg Boss 13 and Radhe. He had to shoot for a song in Dhobhi Ghat in Mahalaxmi and decided to take his bike out for a ride to reach the sets. He bicycled his way from Bandra to Mahalaxmi and spotting him on the roads only made the fans elated. Twitter was flooded with videos of him on the bike.

According to the reports, Salman had come to the dhobi ghat to shoot for a song from Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai titled Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya. The report also stated that the actor will be dancing with 50 junior artists who will be dressed up in cop uniforms and dhobis for the song.

One More Heavy Video Salman Loooking His So Stunning Hot 🔥 Set Of Radhe.#SalmanKhan #Radhe#RadheEid2020 pic.twitter.com/JN68OuxshQ — Sallu Khan (@sallukhanbeing) January 13, 2020

Earlier, Salman had also gone to another venue in Malad East on Sunday on his bike to shoot for an action sequence with Prabhu Deva at the film studio. Well, this is not the only tradition that Salman is following on the sets of Radhe. According to the reports, Radhe sets have a board with 15 guidelines scribbled over it. From no littering, no photography, no smoking, encouraging a healthy work environment, avoiding inappropriate language, maintaining discipline, no food from outside – there have been multiple legit guidelines that the team has to follow.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the actor has also announced his next movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will star Kriti Sanon alongside Salman Khan and will be directed by Farhad Samji. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

