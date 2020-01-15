Anurag Basu On Kangana Ranaut: “Very Difficult For An Outsider To Carve A Place In Bollywood, She Did It On Her Own”

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for her upcoming release Panga and has already started promoting it. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s journey in Bollywood, director Anurag Basu is spilling some beans on the same.

Speaking to Filmfare, Basu said, “ Kangana Ranaut is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film. She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It’s very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. Kangana Ranaut did it on her own.”

Kangana Ranaut started her career with Gangster opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi which came in 2006 and she did impress the audiences with her performance in the film. Queen was the turning point in her career, industry paid her due credit and she finally established herself as an artist and performer in the business.

Talking about her film Panga, the actress will be essay the role of a kabaddi player.

